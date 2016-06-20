版本:
BRIEF-Lonsin Capital reports 5.2 pct stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

June 20 Lonsin Capital Ltd:

* Lonsin Capital Ltd reports 5.2 percent stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp Ltd as of June 9 Source text - 1.usa.gov/28IQXRl Further company coverage:

