BRIEF-Lonsin Capital reports 5.2 pct stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

BRIEF-Leading Brands reports Q3 loss per share C$1.77
* Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Lonsin Capital Ltd:
* Lonsin Capital Ltd reports 5.2 percent stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp Ltd as of June 9 Source text - 1.usa.gov/28IQXRl Further company coverage:
* Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bio-Rad to acquire Raindance Technologies and Droplet Intellectual Property
LONDON, Jan 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.56 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) STOCK OPTION IMPACT Ashtead Group