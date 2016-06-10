版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 10日 星期五

BRIEF-Clovis Oncology Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $200 mln

June 10 Clovis Oncology Inc :

* Clovis Oncology Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million Source text: 1.usa.gov/1XdI04i Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

