版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 10日 星期五 18:28 BJT

BRIEF-Baidu signs five-year $2 mln term, revolving facilities agreement on June 8

June 10 Baidu Inc :

* Baidu Inc Says On June 8, 2016 Co Signed A Five-Year US$2 billion term and revolving facilities agreement with a group of 21 arrangers

* Facilities include $1 billion five-year bullet maturity term loan, $1 billion five-year revolving facility, priced at 110 basis points over libor Source text: 1.usa.gov/24F3dDM Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐