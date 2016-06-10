版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 10日 星期五 18:17 BJT

BRIEF-Twitter Says Investigated Claims Of Usernames, Passwords Available On "Dark Web"-blog

June 10 Twitter Inc

* Over past days and weeks we've responded to several issues, including reports of leaked twitter @names and passwords - blog

* Twitter Says It Investigated Claims Of Twitter Usernames And Passwords Available On The "Dark Web" - Blog

* "confident the information was not obtained from a hack of twitter's servers" Source (bit.ly/1VQbqEx) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐