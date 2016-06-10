BRIEF-G Willi-Food announces extension of distribution arrangement

June 10 G Willi-food International Ltd :
* G. Willi-Food announces extension of exclusive
distribution arrangement with Arla Foods
* Extension of distribution agreement for term of one year
commencing from expiration in June 2017 of current distribution
agreement
* Arla granted goldfrost exclusive non-transferable right to
import, export, market, distribute in israel cheese, butter
products
