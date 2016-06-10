版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 10日 星期五

BRIEF-Genco Shipping & Trading enters into commitment letter

June 10 Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd :

* Entered into commitment letter for a senior secured term loan facility in aggregate principal amount of up to $400 million Source text: (1.usa.gov/1tgcM04) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

