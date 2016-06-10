版本:
BRIEF-Cardtronics announces new ATM services contract with Chicago Transit Authority

June 10 Cardtronics Inc

* Announced a new atm services contract with chicago transit authority

* According to new agreement, cardtronics will place nearly 40 new atms at numerous cta passenger stations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

