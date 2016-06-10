版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 10日 星期五 19:57 BJT

BRIEF-Facebook launches new feature that lets users to upload a video into comments,replies on posts - blog post

June 10 Facebook Inc :

* Facebook launches new feature that lets users to upload a video into comments and replies on posts - blog post Source text - (bit.ly/1XdOErs) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

