版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 10日 星期五 20:18 BJT

BRIEF-Brink's board appoints Doug Pertz as president and CEO

June 10 Brinks Co :

* Brink's board appoints Doug Pertz as president and CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐