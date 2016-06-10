BRIEF-PPG fully funds its share of Pittsburgh Corning Asbestos Trust

June 10 PPG Industries Inc :
* PPG fully funds its share of Pittsburgh Corning Asbestos
Trust
* Fulfilled initial funding requirements June 9, based on
agreed-upon terms of trust settlement
* Obligations include cash funding of approximately $500
million (pretax)
* Obligations include transfer of about 2.78 million shares
of PPG common stock
* Funding will have no impact on PPG's stated
cash-deployment targets
* Exercised an option to prepay all future cash obligations,
totaling a net of approximately $250 million
* Utilized cash on hand for payments
