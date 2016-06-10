版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 10日 星期五 21:18 BJT

BRIEF-Marvell Technology files for non-timely 10-Q

June 10 Marvell Technology Group Ltd :

* Files For Non-Timely 10-Q

* Expects net revenue for Q1 to be substantially lower than net revenue for the first quarter of fiscal year 2016

* Q1 fall in revenue was due to lower sales of its hard disc drive storage products Source text: (1.usa.gov/1tmxSdI) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐