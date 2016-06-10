版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 10日 星期五 21:29 BJT

BRIEF-MannKind announces collaboration with JDRF

June 10 MannKind Corp :

* MannKind announces collaboration with JDRF

* MannKind Corp says entered into a collaboration agreement with JDRF

* MannKind Corp says collaboration will combine JDRF's scientific and human resources with MannKind's active participation in field of diabetes research and development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐