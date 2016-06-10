BRIEF-MannKind announces collaboration with JDRF

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso weakens on Trump auto tariff threat

(Updates Table) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Jan 16 The Mexican peso fell more than 1 percent on Monday, after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump threatened to slap tariffs on German carmakers, which are stepping up production in low-cost Mexican plants. In an interview with German newspaper Bild, Trump warned he would impose a border tax of 35 percent on vehicles imported to the U.S. market, following campaign promises to revive U.S. industrial jobs and curtail impor