BRIEF-Schlumberger CEO Kibsgaard reports open market sale of 32,857 shares of co

June 10 (Reuters) -

* Schlumberger NV CEO Paal Kibsgaard reports open market sale of 32,857 shares of co's common stock on 9 june at $80 per share - SEC filing Source (bit.ly/1tmHyVA) Further company coverage:

