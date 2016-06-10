版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 10日 星期五 21:11 BJT

BRIEF-Niko announces commencement of consent solicitation

June 10 Niko Resources Ltd :

* Niko announces commencement of consent solicitation

* Commenced a solicitation of consents to amend trust indenture governing its 7% convertible senior unsecured notes due December 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

