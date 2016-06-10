版本:
BRIEF-Citigroup says "pleased" Terra Firma has withdrawn allegations

June 10 Citigroup Inc :

* Citi statement on Terra Firma dismissal

* "pleased that Terra Firma has unreservedly withdrawn allegations, agreed to dismissal of proceedings" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

