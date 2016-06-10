BRIEF-FCA US says recalling about 1,029 SUVs, 64 trucks

June 10 FCA US LLC
* FCA US LLC Says Voluntarily Recalling An Estimated 1,029
Suvs In The U.S. To Replace Their Half-Shafts
* FCA US LLC Says Unaware Of Any Related Injuries,
Accidents, Customer Complaints Or Warranty Claims; Nor Is Co
Aware Of Any Component Failures
* FCA US LLC Says Affected By Recall Are Certain Model-Year
2016 Jeep Cherokee Suvs. An Estimated 37 Trucks Are Subject To
Recall In Canada
* FCA US LLC Says Also Voluntarily Recalling An Estimated 64
Trucks In The U.S. To Replace Their Half-Shafts
