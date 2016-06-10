版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 10日 星期五 23:01 BJT

BRIEF-Intel said to get chip order from Apple - StreetInsider, citing Bloomberg

June 10 (Reuters) -

* Intel said to get chip order from Apple - StreetInsider, citing Bloomberg Source text - (bit.ly/1U50vrh) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

