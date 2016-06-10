版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 10日 星期五 23:06 BJT

BRIEF-Abbott sets quarterly dividend of $0.26/shr

June 10 Abbott Laboratories :

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

