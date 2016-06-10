BRIEF-JetBlue to fly to three Cuban cities from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood

June 10 JetBlue Airways Corp :

* JetBlue to fly to Cuba with first commercial flights in more than 50 years

* Intent to serve three Cuban cities from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport

* Announcement follows U.S. Department of Transportation decision to grant JetBlue multiple flight frequencies between U.S. and Cuba

* Plans to operate flights to Santa Clara, Camagüey and Holguín from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood

* Department of Transportation is still considering applications for routes to Havana