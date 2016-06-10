版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 11日 星期六 02:11 BJT

BRIEF-Bayer makes new takeover approach to Monsanto at same price,Monsanto rebuffs new Bayer approach,seeking higher offer-CNBC,citing DJ

June 10 (Reuters) -

* Bayer makes new takeover approach to Monsanto at same price, Monsanto rebuffs new Bayer approach, seeking higher offer - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

