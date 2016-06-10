BRIEF-HBM Healthcare Investments: merger of Skyepharma and Vectura effective

BRIEF-Sonova says intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
* Sonova intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
June 10 Hbm Healthcare Investments AG :
* Recommended all share merger of Skyepharma and Vectura becomes effective
* With completion of this transaction, HBM Healthcare investments receives 19.4 million pounds ($27.82 million) in cash
* Receives approximately 70.3 million shares of Vectura Group valued at 112.1 million pounds corresponding to an ownership interest in Vectura Group of around 10.5 pct Source text: bit.ly/1YhXWlD Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.6973 pounds) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Global chief executives are more confident about the economy and the near-term prospects for their companies than they were a year ago, although the impact of recent political upheavals tops their list of longer-term concerns.
DAVOS, Jan 16 UBS has a degree of flexibility if its UK outpost looks set to lose its ability to operate across the European Union once Britain leaves the bloc, Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday.