BRIEF-Spirit Aerosystems enters $1.15 bln amended credit agreement

June 10 Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc :

* Entered into a $1.15 billion senior unsecured amended and restated credit agreement

* Credit agreement refinances and replaces credit agreement dated as of April 18, 2012

* Each of revolver and term loan matures June 4, 2021 - SEC filing

* Credit agreement consists of $650 million revolving credit facility and $500 million term loan A facility Source text 1.usa.gov/25RPVpZ Further company coverage:

