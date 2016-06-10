版本:
2016年 6月 11日 星期六 02:55 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's raises Valeant's liquidity rating to SGL-3 from SGL-4

June 10 Moody's

* Raises Valeant's Liquidity Rating To SGL 3 from SGL-4

* Corporate family rating remains unchanged at B2, and the outlook remains unchanged at negative Source text for Eikon:

