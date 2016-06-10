版本:
BRIEF-Nippon Yusen to expand into seafloor equipment engineering for oil drilling - Nikkei

June 10 (Reuters) -

* Nippon Yusen to expand into seafloor equipment engineering for oil drilling - Nikkei

* EMAS Chiyoda Subsea is a 50-50 JV formed in March by Chiyoda and Ezra Holdings - Nikkei

* Nippon Yusen will acquire a 25% stake in EMAS Chiyoda by paying about 10 bln yen ($93.6 mln) for portions of interests held by JV partners - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1syRRFs) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

