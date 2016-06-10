版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 11日 星期六 01:30 BJT

BRIEF-Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to move up start of test flights of its passenger jet in U.S. to as soon as July - Nikkei

June 10 (Reuters) -

* Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will move up the start of test flights of its passenger jet in U.S. to as soon as July - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1UaEOmP) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

