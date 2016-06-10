版本:
BRIEF-Aeropostale gets final approval for $160 mln DIP financing

June 10 Aeropostale Inc :

* Aéropostale, Inc. Receives final approval for $160 million in DIP financing

* Approved timeline contemplates plan confirmation and emergence from Chapter 11 in Q3 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

