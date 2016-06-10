版本:
2016年 6月 11日

BRIEF-Galena Biopharma receives two orphan drug designations for GALE-301 and GALE-301/GALE-302

June 10 Galena Biopharma

* Receives two orphan drug designations for GALE-301 and GALE-301/GALE-302

* FDA has granted two orphan-drug designations for Galena's two cancer immunotherapy peptides Source text for Eikon:

