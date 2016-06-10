版本:
BRIEF-Chori to boost textile trading in Vietnam - Nikkei

June 10 Nikkei:

* Chori to lift revenue in its textile trading business in Vietnam to 5 billion yen ($46.7 million) in fiscal 2018 - Nikkei

* During fiscal 2017, Chori plans to quintuple to 15 the number of co's it has cooperative relationships with for textile trading in Vietnam - Nikkei Source text s.nikkei.com/1PkwEnw Further company coverage:

