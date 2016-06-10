版本:
BRIEF-DTE Energy reaffirms 2016 oper earnings guidance per share

June 10 DTE Energy Co :

* Reaffirms its 2016 operating earnings guidance range of $4.80 - $5.05 per share

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $4.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text - [1.usa.gov/1UHG3K1] Further company coverage:

