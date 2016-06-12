版本:
BRIEF-Wal-Mart to name China chief Sean Clarke as new Chief Executive of Asda- Sky News

June 12 (Reuters) -

* Wal-Mart to name China chief Sean Clarke as new Chief Executive of Asda- Sky News Source text : (bit.ly/1WKFl2b) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

