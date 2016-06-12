版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 13日 星期一 06:38 BJT

BRIEF-China Life Insurance to invest more than $500 million in Didi Chuxing- CNBC, citing DJ

June 12 (Reuters) -

* China Life Insurance to invest more than $500 mln in Chinese ride hailing service Didi Chuxing as part of funding round- CNBC, citing DJ Source text : (on.wsj.com/1WKFz9u) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

