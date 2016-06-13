BRIEF-Tribune's 42 Local Stations and Cable Net WGN America forced off dish

June 13 Tribune Media Co

* Tribune's 42 local stations and cable net wgn america forced off dish

* Dish rejects offer to extend negotiations fans of tony awards, nhl and nba will miss important telecasts

* Dish refuses to reach an agreement based on fair-market value

* Have repeatedly offered dish a lengthy extension to continue negotiations-unfortunately, dish rejected these offers

* Dish subscribers will lose access to local news, weather, sports and traffic provided by tribune television stations in 33 markets

* Willing to accept same rates for our local stations and wgn america that others are currently paying us

