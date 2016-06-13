BRIEF-Tribune's 42 Local Stations and Cable Net WGN America forced off dish

BRIEF-Discover Financial Services - credit card delinquency rate 1.60% at Dec. end versus 1.60 pct at Nov. end
* Discover financial services - credit card delinquency rate 1.60% at December end versus 1.60 percent at November end - sec filing
June 13 Tribune Media Co
* Tribune's 42 local stations and cable net wgn america forced off dish
* Dish rejects offer to extend negotiations fans of tony awards, nhl and nba will miss important telecasts
* Dish refuses to reach an agreement based on fair-market value
* Have repeatedly offered dish a lengthy extension to continue negotiations-unfortunately, dish rejected these offers
* Dish subscribers will lose access to local news, weather, sports and traffic provided by tribune television stations in 33 markets
* Willing to accept same rates for our local stations and wgn america that others are currently paying us
* Trilogy Energy Corp provides update on Q4 2016 operations, 2017 hedging program and 2017 guidance
* Sold about 274,000 tons of sand in three months ended dec 31, 2016, versus about 229,000 tons of sand sold in 3 months ended Sept 30, 2016