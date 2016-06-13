版本:
BRIEF-Cellcom Israel says has notified Golan Telecom that Hot agreement constitutes material breach of SPA

June 13 Cellcom Israel Ltd :

* Company has notified Golan Telecom and its shareholders that Hot agreement constitutes material breaches of share purchase agreement

* Cannot estimate chances of regulatory approval of Hot agreement

* Notified Golan Telecom that breach of contract, would allow co to terminate SPA and demand payment of NIS 600 million

