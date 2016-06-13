版本:
BRIEF-Vimpelcom and Ericsson enter software partnership worth over $1 bln

June 13 Vimpelcom Ltd :

* Vimpelcom and Ericsson enter software partnership worth over USD 1 billion

* Says partnership encompasses a complete overhaul of Vimpelcom's IT infrastructure across 11 countries and 12 time zones

