版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 11日 星期六 04:08 BJT

BRIEF-Osiris Therapeutics says names David Dresner interim CEO

June 10 Osiris Therapeutics Inc :

* Says it has appointed David Dresner as interim president and chief executive officer

* Dresner is expected to serve in that capacity until board completes its search for a permanent CEO Source text for Eikon: [1.usa.gov/1UHG1Sr] Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐