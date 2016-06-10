版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 11日 星期六 04:15 BJT

BRIEF-Glenhill Advisors reports 5.1 pct passive stake in Ladder Capital

June 10 Ladder Capital Corp

* Glenhill Advisors LLC reports 5.1 pct passive stake in Ladder Capital Corp, as of May 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - (1.usa.gov/1UHFIqO) Further company coverage:

