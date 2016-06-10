版本:
BRIEF-Electronic Arts 2016 total compensation for CEO was $16.7 mln

June 10 Electronic Arts Inc

* 2016 total compensation for CEO Andrew Wilson of $16.7 million versus $11.6 million in 2015

* CFO Blake Jorgensen's FY 2016 total compensation was $8.7 million versus $5.7 million in 2015 Source text - (1.usa.gov/1UHGkN4) Further company coverage:

