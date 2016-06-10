版本:
BRIEF-Caterpillar's board approves amended and restated bylaws

June 10 Caterpillar Inc :

* On June 8, board approved amended and restated bylaws to remove mandate CEO and chairman of board positions be combined

* Board approved bylaws to revise number of directors required to call special meeting of board from any 2 directors to majority of board of directors Source text - (1.usa.gov/1UHGbcr) Further company coverage:

