公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 11日 星期六

BRIEF-Nasdaq says CFO will receive annual base salary of $500,000

June 10 Nasdaq Inc :

* Chief Financial Officer of Nasdaq, Michael Ptasznik will receive an annual base salary of $500,000 - SEC filing Source text - (1.usa.gov/1UHHisy) Further company coverage:

