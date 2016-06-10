BRIEF-Oncobiologics announces separation of units

June 10 Oncobiologics Inc :

* Says 5.8 million units issued in its IPO will separate in accordance with their terms

* Says each unit consists of one share of common stock, one-half of a series a warrant and one-half of a series B warrant

* Says units, which are trading under symbol "ONSIU," will no longer be listed on Nasdaq following separation

* On June 13, common stock, series A warrants, series B warrants will trade separately on Nasdaq GLOBAL Market under symbols "ONS," "ONSIW" and "ONSIZ,"

* Says each whole series a warrant entitles holder to purchase one share of co's common stock at initial exercise price of $6.60