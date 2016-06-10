BRIEF-Oncobiologics announces separation of units

June 10 Oncobiologics Inc :
* Says 5.8 million units issued in its IPO will separate in
accordance with their terms
* Says each unit consists of one share of common stock,
one-half of a series a warrant and one-half of a series B
warrant
* Says units, which are trading under symbol "ONSIU," will
no longer be listed on Nasdaq following separation
* On June 13, common stock, series A warrants, series B
warrants will trade separately on Nasdaq GLOBAL Market under
symbols "ONS," "ONSIW" and "ONSIZ,"
* Says each whole series a warrant entitles holder to
purchase one share of co's common stock at initial exercise
price of $6.60
