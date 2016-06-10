BRIEF-Pershing Square updates on Valeant's call and put options

June 10 Valeant Pharmaceuticals'
* Pershing Square - Unwound Over-the-counter European-style
Put Options Referencing A Total Of 9.1 Mln Shares Of Valeant
Pharmaceuticals' Common stock
* Pershing Square - Also unwound otc american-style call
options referencing total of 9.1 million shares of valeant's
common stock, each put and call having expiration date of jan
20, 2017
* Pershing Square - Acquired american-style listed call
options referencing total of 9.1 million shares of valeant's
common stock with an expiration date of jan 18, 2019
* Pershing Square - In addition, it wrote otc european-style
put options referencing 9.1 million shares of valeant's common
stock with expiration date of jan 18, 2019
* Pershing square capital management made the disclosures on
valeant pharmaceuticals call and put options via an amended 13d
filing with the u.s. Sec
Source text: 1.usa.gov/1Ohg0KH
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223
8780)