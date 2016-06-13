BRIEF-Didi Chuxing says it received $600 million investment from China Life Insurance

BRIEF-CVC Capital Partners to sell Leslie's Holdings
* Agreed to sell Leslie's Holdings to l Catterton and an affiliate of GIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 13 Didi Chuxing:
* Received $600 million strategic investment from China Life Insurance
* Investment includes an equity investment of $300 million and a long-term debt investment of $305 million
* Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2 signs letter of intent to create market-leading business process outsourcing platform
* Entered into a confidentiality agreement with Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc pertaining to BCEI's chapter 11 proceeding