BRIEF-Didi Chuxing says it received $600 million investment from China Life Insurance

June 13 Didi Chuxing:

* Received $600 million strategic investment from China Life Insurance

* Investment includes an equity investment of $300 million and a long-term debt investment of $305 million (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

