BRIEF-Hebron Technology provides details on IPO plans

June 13 (Reuters) -

* Hebron Technology Co Ltd Sees Ipo Of Common Shares Of A Minimum Of 2.5 Mln And A Maximum Of 5.0 Mln Of Co's Common Shares - Sec filing

* Hebron technology co ltd says ipo price of common shares is expected to be $4.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

