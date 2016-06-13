BRIEF-Hebron Technology provides details on IPO plans

BRIEF-First Majestic produces record 18.7 mln silver eqv. Oz in 2016
* First majestic produces a record 18.7m silver eqv. Oz in 2016 (4.4m silver eqv. Oz in q4); announces 2017 production outlook and cost guidance
* Hebron Technology Co Ltd Sees Ipo Of Common Shares Of A Minimum Of 2.5 Mln And A Maximum Of 5.0 Mln Of Co's Common Shares - Sec filing
* Hebron technology co ltd says ipo price of common shares is expected to be $4.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, Jan 17 A UK court said it would approve a proposed agreement between Britain's Serious Fraud Office and Rolls-Royce which will allow the British aero-engine company to pay to settle a bribery probe.
Jan 17 Biogen Inc said on Tuesday it would pay Forward Pharma A/S $1.25 billion in cash to gain access to the Danish company's intellectual property as it seeks to protect the patent life of its flagship multiple sclerosis drug, Tecfidera.