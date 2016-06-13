版本:
BRIEF-Air Lease Corp take delivery of first new Boeing 787 Dreamliner

June 13 Air Lease Corp

* Air lease corporation takes delivery of its first new boeing 787 dreamliner

* First genx-powered 787-9 to operate in china

* Second 787-9 is scheduled to deliver this fall Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

