BRIEF-Eleven Biotherapeutics says license agreement with Roche has two "option periods"

June 13 Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc :
* Agreement has 2 'option periods' during which Roche may
elect to make one-time payment to company, terminate obligations
under agreement
* Roche may use buy-out option after first dosing in first
phase II study for licensed product until day before initiation
of first phase III study
* Roche may exercise buy-out option following first dosing
and pay company $135 million within 30 days after exercise of
option
* Roche may exercise buy-out option following day after
initiation of first phase III study for licensed product until
day before acceptance for review
* Roche may exercise buy-out option following day after
initiation of first phase iii study and pay co $265 million to
terminate obligations
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)