BRIEF-National Fuel extends Marcellus shale joint development agreement with IOG Capital

June 13 National Fuel Gas Co :
* National Fuel announces extension of Marcellus shale joint
development agreement with IOG Capital
* National Fuel Gas Co says Seneca and IOG commit to
participate in program that will develop 75 Marcellus wells
located in Clermont/Rich valley area
* National Fuel Gas Co says IOG continues to hold an 80
percent working interest in all of joint development wells
* National Fuel Gas Co says remaining 20 percent working
interest in joint development wells is held by Seneca
