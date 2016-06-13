版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 13日 星期一 20:34 BJT

BRIEF-Frank's International conducting internal investigation of some foreign units operations in West Africa

June 13 Frank's International Nv :

* Conducting an internal investigation of operations of certain of its foreign subsidiaries in West Africa

* Conducting an internal investigation for possible violations of U.S. Foreign corrupt practices act, Co's policies and other laws

* In June 2016, co voluntarily disclosed existence of extensive internal review to u.s. Sec and united states DOJ

* Review does not indicate that there has been any material impact on company's previously filed financial statements

* "Company continues to collect information and is unable to predict ultimate resolution of these matters" with agencies Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1S2fHhq) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐