BRIEF-Frank's International conducting internal investigation of some foreign units operations in West Africa

June 13 Frank's International Nv :

* Conducting an internal investigation of operations of certain of its foreign subsidiaries in West Africa

* Conducting an internal investigation for possible violations of U.S. Foreign corrupt practices act, Co's policies and other laws

* In June 2016, co voluntarily disclosed existence of extensive internal review to u.s. Sec and united states DOJ

* Review does not indicate that there has been any material impact on company's previously filed financial statements

* "Company continues to collect information and is unable to predict ultimate resolution of these matters" with agencies