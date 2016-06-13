BRIEF-Frank's International conducting internal investigation of some foreign units operations in West Africa

June 13 Frank's International Nv :
* Conducting an internal investigation of operations of
certain of its foreign subsidiaries in West Africa
* Conducting an internal investigation for possible
violations of U.S. Foreign corrupt practices act, Co's policies
and other laws
* In June 2016, co voluntarily disclosed existence of
extensive internal review to u.s. Sec and united states DOJ
* Review does not indicate that there has been any material
impact on company's previously filed financial statements
* "Company continues to collect information and is unable to
predict ultimate resolution of these matters" with agencies
