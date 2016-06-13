版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 13日 星期一 20:54 BJT

BRIEF-Medivation files definitive consent revocation statement

June 13 Medivation Inc :

* Medivation files definitive consent revocation statement and mails letter to stockholders

* Urges stockholders to reject Sanofi's attempts to facilitate a "substantially inadequate proposal" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐