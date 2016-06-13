版本:
BRIEF-Volkswagen announces Omnicom Media Group as new media partner from 2017

June 13 Volkswagen AG

* Says Omnicom Media Group to be new media partner for eight VW brands and international markets starting in 2017 Further company coverage:

