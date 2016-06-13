版本:
BRIEF-Microsoft sees $150 mln of cost synergies annually by 2018 from LinkedIn deal

June 13 Microsoft Corp :

* Sees $150 mln of cost synergies annually by 2018 from LinkedIn deal - SEC filing

* Under agreement, LinkedIn may not solicit competing proposals or participate in any discussions or negotiations regarding alternative deals Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

